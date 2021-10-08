South Korean developer Jung Myung-soo is seen at the unveiling of his plans for the Central City project in Surrey, British Columbia, in 2005, with Surrey’s mayor, Doug McCallum. At the time it was to be the biggest residential and retail development in Surrey‘s history. Photo: Material republished with the express permission of Vancouver Province, a division of Postmedia Network Inc
South Korean tycoon, wanted on multimillion-dollar fraud charges, loses 10-year Canadian extradition fight
- Former Vancouver developer Jung Myung-soo was led away in handcuffs, but his lawyer says he intends to appeal
- The case played out in the same Vancouver courts where Meng Wanzhou fought against extradition to the US, with some of the same lawyers involved
