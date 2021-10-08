US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, centre, speaks with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, right, and Nato deputy secretary general Mircea Geoana, left, in Brussels on October 7. Photo: EPA-EFE
US and China must manage ‘intense competition’, top Biden adviser says after talks in Europe
- US national security adviser Jake Sullivan says a meeting with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi was productive and more talks were needed between the two
- Sullivan said the six-hour meeting avoided acrimony but included ‘tough and direct exchanges’ about the Taiwan Strait
Topic | US-China relations
