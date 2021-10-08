The joint statement was read by Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN. Photo: Xinhua The joint statement was read by Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN. Photo: Xinhua
China, Russia ask UN to check biological warfare capability of US and allies

  • Scientific and tech advances raise the risk of biological agents being used as weapons, their joint statement says
  • Chinese envoy urges US to agree to a monitoring mechanism, continuing the finger-pointing after the nations traded barbs over the coronavirus’ origins

Updated: 6:00pm, 8 Oct, 2021

