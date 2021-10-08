Chinese President Xi Jinping said there were “challenges and opportunities” in the relationship and that stable ties would benefit the region. Photo: Reuters
China and Japan should ‘properly handle sensitive issues’, Xi tells Kishida in first phone call
- Leaders also agree to maintain stable ties in talks following new Japanese prime minister’s first policy speech
- Kishida says Tokyo will ‘say what needs to be said’ to Beijing, while Xi says they must ‘not pose threats to each other’
Topic | China-Japan relations
