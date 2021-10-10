A deal giving Australia access to American nuclear expertise has antagonised several countries, including the US’ own allies. Photo: AFP A deal giving Australia access to American nuclear expertise has antagonised several countries, including the US’ own allies. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Explainer |
Aukus alliance: what is it, what does it have to do with China, and why is France angry?

  • The partnership’s founding provoked strong reactions from other countries, who cited security concerns, financial loss and betrayal
  • It will give Australia nuclear-powered submarines, but is seen as part of a broader plan

Topic |   Aukus alliance
Melissa Zhu
Updated: 10:30am, 10 Oct, 2021

