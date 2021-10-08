The USS Connecticut fast-attack submarine makes a scheduled port visit to Yokosuka in Japan on July 31. Photo: Handout The USS Connecticut fast-attack submarine makes a scheduled port visit to Yokosuka in Japan on July 31. Photo: Handout
The USS Connecticut fast-attack submarine makes a scheduled port visit to Yokosuka in Japan on July 31. Photo: Handout
China demands answers on US nuclear submarine accident in South China Sea

  • Chinese foreign ministry blames freedom of navigation operations as it seeks details on the where and how of collision and the likely nuclear risks
  • Complex underwater terrain and ongoing nuclear submarine arms race increase risk of accidents in the region, analyst warns

Minnie Chan
Updated: 11:18pm, 8 Oct, 2021

