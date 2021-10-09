During the meeting, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He reviewed implementation of the US-China Economic and Trade Agreement. Photo: Bloomberg During the meeting, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He reviewed implementation of the US-China Economic and Trade Agreement. Photo: Bloomberg
During the meeting, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He reviewed implementation of the US-China Economic and Trade Agreement. Photo: Bloomberg
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discuss trade agreement and bilateral relationship in virtual meeting

  • The virtual meeting tested whether direct engagement with China would help address Washington concerns on China’s trade practices
  • The call came after Tai’s speech that the Joe Biden administration would restart a process to exempt certain goods from Trump-era tariffs

Owen Churchill
Updated: 11:02am, 9 Oct, 2021

