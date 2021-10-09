The Ethiopia-Djibouti railway is just one of a legion of projects that China has been involved in in Africa. Photo: Xinhua The Ethiopia-Djibouti railway is just one of a legion of projects that China has been involved in in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
The Ethiopia-Djibouti railway is just one of a legion of projects that China has been involved in in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Is the US offering a quality alternative to China’s belt and road?

  • The United States has partnered with the OECD to try to set high standards for infrastructure investment, particularly in the developing world
  • But the US efforts should not be defined by China’s initiatives, observers say

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:00pm, 9 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Ethiopia-Djibouti railway is just one of a legion of projects that China has been involved in in Africa. Photo: Xinhua The Ethiopia-Djibouti railway is just one of a legion of projects that China has been involved in in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
The Ethiopia-Djibouti railway is just one of a legion of projects that China has been involved in in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE