Is the US offering a quality alternative to China’s belt and road?
- The United States has partnered with the OECD to try to set high standards for infrastructure investment, particularly in the developing world
- But the US efforts should not be defined by China’s initiatives, observers say
The Ethiopia-Djibouti railway is just one of a legion of projects that China has been involved in in Africa. Photo: Xinhua