A hundred PLA J-16 fighter jets have taken part in recent missions. Photo: AP A hundred PLA J-16 fighter jets have taken part in recent missions. Photo: AP
A hundred PLA J-16 fighter jets have taken part in recent missions. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

How the Chinese military’s show of strength towards Taiwan highlights increased ability to target key bases

  • Military analysts say recent flyovers indicate the PLA can easily send warplanes to the southern and eastern parts of the island
  • The record number of planes entering the island’s air defence zone may be a sign jets from different units can team up on missions

Topic |   China's military
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 2:00pm, 10 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A hundred PLA J-16 fighter jets have taken part in recent missions. Photo: AP A hundred PLA J-16 fighter jets have taken part in recent missions. Photo: AP
A hundred PLA J-16 fighter jets have taken part in recent missions. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE