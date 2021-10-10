China’s consulate in Los Angeles says Chinese students have been repeatedly questioned on arrival in the city. Photo: Reuters
China warns students of security risks in US after ‘interrogations’ at LA airport
- Los Angeles consulate says border agents repeatedly questioned Chinese students over their study plans, academic record and previous employers
- Some arrivals were threatened and eventually denied entry to the US, consulate says
Topic | US-China relations
