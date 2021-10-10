China and the US should sit down to sort out “decoupled” sectors to find ways to “recouple” them, Qin Gang says. Photo: AFP
No time for US’ James Bond theatrics – let’s talk recoupling, China’s envoy Qin Gang says
- Chinese ambassador tells Phoenix TV that the US’ cold war playbook should be left to Hollywood blockbusters
- Trade frictions are normal – the key is how to deal with them, Qin says
