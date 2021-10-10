China and the US should sit down to sort out “decoupled” sectors to find ways to “recouple” them, Qin Gang says. Photo: AFP China and the US should sit down to sort out “decoupled” sectors to find ways to “recouple” them, Qin Gang says. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

No time for US’ James Bond theatrics – let’s talk recoupling, China’s envoy Qin Gang says

  • Chinese ambassador tells Phoenix TV that the US’ cold war playbook should be left to Hollywood blockbusters
  • Trade frictions are normal – the key is how to deal with them, Qin says

Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Oct, 2021

