Indian troops on patrol at Bumla pass in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP Indian troops on patrol at Bumla pass in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP
Indian troops on patrol at Bumla pass in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese state media dismisses reports India detained troops in border stand-off

  • One source denies that Chinese forces crossed the de facto frontier and says they were ‘unreasonably obstructed’ by Indian troops
  • The latest incident follows a prolonged stand-off last year on a different section of the Line of Actual Control

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian troops on patrol at Bumla pass in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP Indian troops on patrol at Bumla pass in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP
Indian troops on patrol at Bumla pass in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE