Indian troops on patrol at Bumla pass in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP
Chinese state media dismisses reports India detained troops in border stand-off
- One source denies that Chinese forces crossed the de facto frontier and says they were ‘unreasonably obstructed’ by Indian troops
- The latest incident follows a prolonged stand-off last year on a different section of the Line of Actual Control
Topic | China-India border dispute
