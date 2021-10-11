Congo’s copper is at the heart of a US$6 billion deal with Chinese companies. Photo: Reuters Congo’s copper is at the heart of a US$6 billion deal with Chinese companies. Photo: Reuters
China’s African resource-for-infrastructure deals face growing concern that locals don’t feel the benefits

  • Critics of the agreements say the promised benefits such as new Chinese-built roads, power plants and schools have failed to materialise
  • Deals in the DR Congo and Ghana have also been criticised for their environmental impact as well as being poor value for the host countries

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 11 Oct, 2021

