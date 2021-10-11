The Indian military said it took countermeasures after the Chinese stepped up their military presence and infrastructure development along the disputed LAC. Photo: Reuters The Indian military said it took countermeasures after the Chinese stepped up their military presence and infrastructure development along the disputed LAC. Photo: Reuters
The Indian military said it took countermeasures after the Chinese stepped up their military presence and infrastructure development along the disputed LAC. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

India made unreasonable demands, China says after failed border talks

  • Chinese military calls on India to prove its sincerity after latest commander-level talks falter
  • The two sides have traded accusations about recent incidents on their shared frontier

Topic |   China-India relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 12:22pm, 11 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Indian military said it took countermeasures after the Chinese stepped up their military presence and infrastructure development along the disputed LAC. Photo: Reuters The Indian military said it took countermeasures after the Chinese stepped up their military presence and infrastructure development along the disputed LAC. Photo: Reuters
The Indian military said it took countermeasures after the Chinese stepped up their military presence and infrastructure development along the disputed LAC. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE