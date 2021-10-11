China and the United States account for more than half the world’s emissions. John Kerry, the US climate envoy, has travelled twice to China but there remain concerns Beijing will use climate action as leverage. Photo: AP Photo
At COP26 summit in Glasgow, China-US tensions could shape the world’s climate future
- Hopes of superpower competition spurring the two nations in a ‘race to the top’, pushing each to outdo its rival in climate action
- With so many areas of tension between Washington and Beijing, a multilateral process such as COP26 may be more effective than bilateral talks, says observer
Topic | Climate change
China and the United States account for more than half the world’s emissions. John Kerry, the US climate envoy, has travelled twice to China but there remain concerns Beijing will use climate action as leverage. Photo: AP Photo