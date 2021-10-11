Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott speaks during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday. His visit to the self-ruled island has angered Beijing. Photo: Reuters Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott speaks during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday. His visit to the self-ruled island has angered Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China blasts ex-Australian PM Tony Abbott’s ‘highly irresponsible’ Taiwan remarks

  • Foreign ministry spokesman says he ‘wantonly interfered with China’s internal affairs and smeared China’
  • Abbott had taken aim at Beijing’s ‘growing belligerence’ towards the self-ruled island and called for international support

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 8:00pm, 11 Oct, 2021

