The Chinese city of Kunming is hosting the UN Biodiversity Conference – known as COP15. Photo: STR/AFP
COP15: vice-premier vows more ambitious biodiversity plans for China

  • Han Zheng declares in conference opening ceremony China will ‘make the protection of biodiversity an important task’
  • COP15’s aim for specific biodiversity targets helps quantify results and maintain accountability, says director of China’s Institute of Science and Development

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:30am, 12 Oct, 2021

