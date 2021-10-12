The Chinese city of Kunming is hosting the UN Biodiversity Conference – known as COP15. Photo: STR/AFP
COP15: vice-premier vows more ambitious biodiversity plans for China
- Han Zheng declares in conference opening ceremony China will ‘make the protection of biodiversity an important task’
- COP15’s aim for specific biodiversity targets helps quantify results and maintain accountability, says director of China’s Institute of Science and Development
