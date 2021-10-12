The CPTPP could facilitate business and cybersecurity cooperation between Taiwan and Australia, according to Elliott Charng, Taipei’s de facto representative in Canberra. Photo: EPA-EFE The CPTPP could facilitate business and cybersecurity cooperation between Taiwan and Australia, according to Elliott Charng, Taipei’s de facto representative in Canberra. Photo: EPA-EFE
The CPTPP could facilitate business and cybersecurity cooperation between Taiwan and Australia, according to Elliott Charng, Taipei’s de facto representative in Canberra. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan asks Australia to support its bid to join CPTPP trade pact

  • Closer engagement with Taiwan makes sense after Beijing’s boycotts of Australian products, Taipei’s de facto ambassador tells Canberra parliament committee
  • Pacific trade bloc has received applications to join from Taipei and Beijing

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:27pm, 12 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The CPTPP could facilitate business and cybersecurity cooperation between Taiwan and Australia, according to Elliott Charng, Taipei’s de facto representative in Canberra. Photo: EPA-EFE The CPTPP could facilitate business and cybersecurity cooperation between Taiwan and Australia, according to Elliott Charng, Taipei’s de facto representative in Canberra. Photo: EPA-EFE
The CPTPP could facilitate business and cybersecurity cooperation between Taiwan and Australia, according to Elliott Charng, Taipei’s de facto representative in Canberra. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE