The CPTPP could facilitate business and cybersecurity cooperation between Taiwan and Australia, according to Elliott Charng, Taipei’s de facto representative in Canberra. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan asks Australia to support its bid to join CPTPP trade pact
- Closer engagement with Taiwan makes sense after Beijing’s boycotts of Australian products, Taipei’s de facto ambassador tells Canberra parliament committee
- Pacific trade bloc has received applications to join from Taipei and Beijing
Topic | Taiwan
