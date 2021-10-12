The Harvard programme’s director said there had been difficulty in accessing classrooms. Photo: Shutterstock The Harvard programme’s director said there had been difficulty in accessing classrooms. Photo: Shutterstock
Harvard moves Chinese language programme from Beijing to Taipei

  • Course to be based at National Taiwan University, replacing a partnership with Beijing Language and Culture University
  • Covid-19 restrictions had forced the course to be suspended, with its director also citing a perceived lack of friendliness from the host institution

Laura Zhou
The Harvard programme’s director said there had been difficulty in accessing classrooms. Photo: Shutterstock
