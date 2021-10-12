China and the US are at odds over a long list of issues, from trade and technology to human rights. Photo: Reuters China and the US are at odds over a long list of issues, from trade and technology to human rights. Photo: Reuters
China ‘overly optimistic’ on relations with US, Beijing adviser says

  • There may be signs of a thaw, but tensions won’t significantly ease in the foreseeable future, according to Shi Yinhong
  • The international relations expert says the US won’t stop trying to contain China, especially its military and tech development

Amber Wang in Beijingand Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 11:54pm, 12 Oct, 2021

China and the US are at odds over a long list of issues, from trade and technology to human rights. Photo: Reuters
