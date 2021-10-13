Michael Kovrig embraces his wife Vina Nadjibulla, left, and sister Ariana Botha after arriving at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on September 25. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
China wants ‘non-discriminatory’ treatment of Huawei, as survey says 76 per cent of Canadians want the tech company banned from 5G
- Support for Huawei playing a role in Canada’s 5G infrastructure has plummeted since 2019, according to a Nanos poll
- The findings come after China released Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, whose treatment was viewed by Ottawa as hostage diplomacy
Topic | Huawei
Michael Kovrig embraces his wife Vina Nadjibulla, left, and sister Ariana Botha after arriving at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on September 25. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP