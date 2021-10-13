Chinese President Xi Jinping, shown addressing a biodiversity summit on Tuesday, was expected to discuss climate matters with his German counterpart. Photo: Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity via Reuters
China’s Xi Jinping speaks with Germany’s Angela Merkel in diplomatic push
- Talks with German chancellor arranged at Chinese president’s request to discuss issues related to COP26 climate summit, European diplomat says
- Speculation grows that Xi will not travel to Europe for G20 summit this month or the climate meeting in November
Topic | China-EU relations
