There has been progress on preparations for a virtual summit between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, according to China’s foreign vice-minister. Photo: AFP There has been progress on preparations for a virtual summit between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, according to China’s foreign vice-minister. Photo: AFP
There has been progress on preparations for a virtual summit between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, according to China’s foreign vice-minister. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China, US working group ‘making progress’ on issues ahead of Xi-Biden summit

  • Foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng says Beijing is open to dialogue and ‘confrontation will lead us nowhere’ in interview on state television
  • But he also says Washington’s focus on China will be a ‘bigger mistake’ than Afghanistan, and that it’s ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan

Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 8:15pm, 13 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
There has been progress on preparations for a virtual summit between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, according to China’s foreign vice-minister. Photo: AFP There has been progress on preparations for a virtual summit between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, according to China’s foreign vice-minister. Photo: AFP
There has been progress on preparations for a virtual summit between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, according to China’s foreign vice-minister. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE