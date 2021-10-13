There has been progress on preparations for a virtual summit between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, according to China’s foreign vice-minister. Photo: AFP
China, US working group ‘making progress’ on issues ahead of Xi-Biden summit
- Foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng says Beijing is open to dialogue and ‘confrontation will lead us nowhere’ in interview on state television
- But he also says Washington’s focus on China will be a ‘bigger mistake’ than Afghanistan, and that it’s ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan
