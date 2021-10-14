Some Chinese provinces have introduced electricity rationing with the country facing a power shortage. Photo: AFP
China looks to Russian coal to help ease its power shortage crisis
- Suifenhe railway port in northeastern province of Heilongjiang improves logistical arrangements to receive more coal deliveries
- Electricity supplies from Russia via the Amurskaya-Heihe transmission line were last week tripled
Topic | China-Russia relations
