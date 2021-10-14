Some Chinese provinces have introduced electricity rationing with the country facing a power shortage. Photo: AFP Some Chinese provinces have introduced electricity rationing with the country facing a power shortage. Photo: AFP
China looks to Russian coal to help ease its power shortage crisis

  • Suifenhe railway port in northeastern province of Heilongjiang improves logistical arrangements to receive more coal deliveries
  • Electricity supplies from Russia via the Amurskaya-Heihe transmission line were last week tripled

Teddy NgLaura Zhou
Teddy Ng in Hong Kongand Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 14 Oct, 2021

