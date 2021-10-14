The WHO’s Sago group will guide future coronavirus origins studies and establish a framework for how to investigate such pathogens. Photo: AFP
China urges ‘objective, scientific’ focus for WHO’s next Covid-19 origins hunt
- Foreign ministry vows country will ‘continue to support and participate in’ global origins tracing, and ‘oppose any political manipulation’
- WHO has named a group of international scientists who will head future research into the virus’ origins
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
