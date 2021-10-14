The US says Cambodia “has not been fully transparent” about the Chinese project at the Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville. Photo: Reuters
US raises concerns over Chinese construction at Cambodian naval base
- Phnom Penh spokesman denies it is a facility for China’s military after American embassy calls for transparency
- It comes after a CSIS report says satellite images show three new buildings have gone up and a road is being built
Topic | China's military
The US says Cambodia “has not been fully transparent” about the Chinese project at the Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville. Photo: Reuters