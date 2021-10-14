Yidiresi Aishan’s wife and the couple’s three children visited the Moroccan embassy in Turkey in August to petition for his release. Photo: Buzainuer Wubuli Yidiresi Aishan’s wife and the couple’s three children visited the Moroccan embassy in Turkey in August to petition for his release. Photo: Buzainuer Wubuli
Uygur man awaits Morocco ruling as China seeks extradition after Interpol snub

  • Case of Yidiresi Aishan has drawn ‘deep concern’ from UN human rights experts over his potential treatment if he is sent back to China
  • Interpol cancelled an alert China requested for Aishan, who lives in Turkey and has published Uygur newspapers and collected accounts of abuses in Xinjiang

Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 9:30pm, 14 Oct, 2021

