A still from a video posted by Global Times journalist Yang Sheng, purporting to show captured Indian troops. Photo: Weibo
Chinese media returns fire in information war with video of ‘captured Indians’
- Global Times journalist posts undated video on Twitter, calling PLA ‘the most civilised military force in treating prisoners of its enemies’
- Indian media had reported that 200 Chinese soldiers were detained near the disputed border – which a later report said was untrue
Topic | China-India border dispute
A still from a video posted by Global Times journalist Yang Sheng, purporting to show captured Indian troops. Photo: Weibo