A still from a video posted by Global Times journalist Yang Sheng, purporting to show captured Indian troops. Photo: Weibo A still from a video posted by Global Times journalist Yang Sheng, purporting to show captured Indian troops. Photo: Weibo
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese media returns fire in information war with video of ‘captured Indians’

  • Global Times journalist posts undated video on Twitter, calling PLA ‘the most civilised military force in treating prisoners of its enemies’
  • Indian media had reported that 200 Chinese soldiers were detained near the disputed border – which a later report said was untrue

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 4:55pm, 15 Oct, 2021

