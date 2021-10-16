China applied to join the trade grouping last month. Photo: Shutterstock
China says Singapore ‘welcomes’ its bid to join Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
- A statement from the foreign ministry in Beijing says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed support in phone conversation with President Xi Jinping
- Some CPTPP members have warned that China will have to meet the grouping’s high standards if it is to join
Topic | China-Singapore relations
