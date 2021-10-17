For better protection at its borders, China could upgrade its coastal defence infrastructure, according to a Beijing think tank. Photo: PLA Daily For better protection at its borders, China could upgrade its coastal defence infrastructure, according to a Beijing think tank. Photo: PLA Daily
For better protection at its borders, China could upgrade its coastal defence infrastructure, according to a Beijing think tank. Photo: PLA Daily
China /  Diplomacy

Time for a harder defence line on China’s borders amid ‘challenges on almost every side’

  • With more than 22,800km of borders with 14 countries, China has some of the world’s most complicated disputes with its neighbours
  • PLA scholar says the situation in the Taiwan Strait is entering a new period of instability

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 9:32am, 17 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
For better protection at its borders, China could upgrade its coastal defence infrastructure, according to a Beijing think tank. Photo: PLA Daily For better protection at its borders, China could upgrade its coastal defence infrastructure, according to a Beijing think tank. Photo: PLA Daily
For better protection at its borders, China could upgrade its coastal defence infrastructure, according to a Beijing think tank. Photo: PLA Daily
READ FULL ARTICLE