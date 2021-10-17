For better protection at its borders, China could upgrade its coastal defence infrastructure, according to a Beijing think tank. Photo: PLA Daily
Time for a harder defence line on China’s borders amid ‘challenges on almost every side’
- With more than 22,800km of borders with 14 countries, China has some of the world’s most complicated disputes with its neighbours
- PLA scholar says the situation in the Taiwan Strait is entering a new period of instability
