Beijing also created a special fund to promote imports of African non-resource commodities, such flowers. Photo: AFP
China, Africa and the 3 years since Xi Jinping promised to rebalance trade
- Beijing says it has largely delivered on the commitments it made at a summit in 2018, despite the pandemic
- The aftermath of Covid-19 has pushed a number of indebted African countries into default and trade is still weighted in China’s favour, observers say
Topic | China-Africa relations
Beijing also created a special fund to promote imports of African non-resource commodities, such flowers. Photo: AFP