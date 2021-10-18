Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reinforced Beijing’s commitment to the Middle East in a phone call with his Saudi Arabian counterpart. Photo: Handout
Saudi Arabia ‘at the top’ of China’s Middle Eastern diplomacy
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi continues Beijing’s focus on the region with a call to his Saudi Arabian counterpart
- Wang stresses the need for close communications and deeper connections through the Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | Middle East
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reinforced Beijing’s commitment to the Middle East in a phone call with his Saudi Arabian counterpart. Photo: Handout