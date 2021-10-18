Tsela Zoksang and Joey Siu unfurl banners on scaffolding in the Acropolis on Sunday. Photo: Students for a Free Tibet
Beijing Olympics: two arrested in Greece for protest on eve of torch lighting
- Hongkonger Joey Siu, exiled in the US, is one of the two held after showing banners promoting Hong Kong and Tibetan rights
- They repeated calls for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Games over China’s alleged human rights abuses
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Tsela Zoksang and Joey Siu unfurl banners on scaffolding in the Acropolis on Sunday. Photo: Students for a Free Tibet