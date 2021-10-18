Tsela Zoksang and Joey Siu unfurl banners on scaffolding in the Acropolis on Sunday. Photo: Students for a Free Tibet Tsela Zoksang and Joey Siu unfurl banners on scaffolding in the Acropolis on Sunday. Photo: Students for a Free Tibet
Tsela Zoksang and Joey Siu unfurl banners on scaffolding in the Acropolis on Sunday. Photo: Students for a Free Tibet
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing Olympics: two arrested in Greece for protest on eve of torch lighting

  • Hongkonger Joey Siu, exiled in the US, is one of the two held after showing banners promoting Hong Kong and Tibetan rights
  • They repeated calls for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Games over China’s alleged human rights abuses

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 5:26pm, 18 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tsela Zoksang and Joey Siu unfurl banners on scaffolding in the Acropolis on Sunday. Photo: Students for a Free Tibet Tsela Zoksang and Joey Siu unfurl banners on scaffolding in the Acropolis on Sunday. Photo: Students for a Free Tibet
Tsela Zoksang and Joey Siu unfurl banners on scaffolding in the Acropolis on Sunday. Photo: Students for a Free Tibet
READ FULL ARTICLE