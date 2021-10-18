The US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey sailed through the Taiwan Strait along with a Canadian frigate. Photo: Handout via Reuters The US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey sailed through the Taiwan Strait along with a Canadian frigate. Photo: Handout via Reuters
What will US-Canada warships transit slammed by China mean for peace in the Taiwan Strait?

  • First ever joint transit by US and Canadian navies seen as a ‘breakthrough’ in Biden administration’s strategy for a united front against Beijing
  • Move comes amid intensifying PLA sorties into Taiwan’s air defence zone, sparking worries about both regional stability and Canada’s ties with China

Kristin HuangRachel Zhang
Kristin Huang in Hong Kongand Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:38pm, 18 Oct, 2021

