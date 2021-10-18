The US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey sailed through the Taiwan Strait along with a Canadian frigate. Photo: Handout via Reuters
What will US-Canada warships transit slammed by China mean for peace in the Taiwan Strait?
- First ever joint transit by US and Canadian navies seen as a ‘breakthrough’ in Biden administration’s strategy for a united front against Beijing
- Move comes amid intensifying PLA sorties into Taiwan’s air defence zone, sparking worries about both regional stability and Canada’s ties with China
Topic | China's military
