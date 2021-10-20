China has repeated its call for more details on the USS Connecticut’s collision with a mystery object in the South China Sea on October 2. Photo: AP China has repeated its call for more details on the USS Connecticut’s collision with a mystery object in the South China Sea on October 2. Photo: AP
China has repeated its call for more details on the USS Connecticut’s collision with a mystery object in the South China Sea on October 2. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing demands end to ‘risky’ US operations in South China Sea after sub accident

  • Defence ministry spokesman says freedom of navigation exercises are a threat to regional security and increase risks of collision
  • China also wants more detail on US navy’s ‘short and unclear’ statement on USS Connecticut incident

Topic |   South China Sea
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 12:02pm, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has repeated its call for more details on the USS Connecticut’s collision with a mystery object in the South China Sea on October 2. Photo: AP China has repeated its call for more details on the USS Connecticut’s collision with a mystery object in the South China Sea on October 2. Photo: AP
China has repeated its call for more details on the USS Connecticut’s collision with a mystery object in the South China Sea on October 2. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE