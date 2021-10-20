Cui Chan Wong, seen in a photo taken in China in 1972, was among the 41 residents of Vancouver's Little Mountain Place care home who died of Covid-19 in British Columbia's deadliest outbreak. Photos: Wong family / Ian Young Cui Chan Wong, seen in a photo taken in China in 1972, was among the 41 residents of Vancouver's Little Mountain Place care home who died of Covid-19 in British Columbia's deadliest outbreak. Photos: Wong family / Ian Young
Health authorities seize Vancouver care home for Chinese elders where 41 died in Covid-19 tragedy

  • All assets and operations of the society that ran Little Mountain Place will be taken over by the Vancouver Coastal Health authority
  • Relatives of residents at the facility, where 87 per cent of elders became infected, have demanded accountability for British Columbia’s deadliest outbreak

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 12:28pm, 20 Oct, 2021

