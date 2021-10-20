Milos Vystrcil, the Czech Republic senate’s president (left), angered Beijing by visiting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) last year. Photo: EPA-EFE Milos Vystrcil, the Czech Republic senate’s president (left), angered Beijing by visiting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese foreign minister and delegation to visit Czech Republic

  • Latest sign of Prague’s warm relations with the self-ruled island after it angered Beijing when the speaker of the Czech parliament’s upper house visited Taipei
  • Taiwanese delegation is also set to visit Slovakia and Lithuania

Reuters

Updated: 3:27pm, 20 Oct, 2021

