Zheng Zeguang, China’s ambassador to the UK, called for “a favourable environment for business cooperation”. Photo: Reuters
Chinese envoy calls for Britain to show ‘sincerity’ on investment
- Zheng Zeguang says companies are closely watching policy changes and it’s important to improve the environment for investors
- It comes after UK international trade secretary said Chinese firms were welcome to invest in non-strategic parts of the economy
