Colin Powell with China’s then president Jiang Zemin in 2001 as the two countries worked to overcome a rocky patch in relations. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Colin Powell’s warmth to China noted as Beijing ‘deeply mourns his passing’

  • Late diplomat appreciated for his willingness to engage with Beijing – a stance he maintained despite criticism from some in the US
  • The former secretary of state steered relations through a turbulent period and left office with US-China ties relatively healthy

Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Oct, 2021

