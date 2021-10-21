An LNG tanker leaves the dock after discharge at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian, Liaoning province in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
China signs huge LNG deals with US supplier Venture Global
- The agreements between state oil giant Sinopec and the US exporter include two 20-year deals for a combined 4 million tonnes of LNG per year
- The move comes as the world’s second-biggest economy looks to secure long-term supplies amid soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages
Topic | China’s power crisis
