An LNG tanker leaves the dock after discharge at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian, Liaoning province in July 2018. Photo: Reuters An LNG tanker leaves the dock after discharge at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian, Liaoning province in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
An LNG tanker leaves the dock after discharge at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian, Liaoning province in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China signs huge LNG deals with US supplier Venture Global

  • The agreements between state oil giant Sinopec and the US exporter include two 20-year deals for a combined 4 million tonnes of LNG per year
  • The move comes as the world’s second-biggest economy looks to secure long-term supplies amid soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages

Topic |   China’s power crisis
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:21am, 21 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An LNG tanker leaves the dock after discharge at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian, Liaoning province in July 2018. Photo: Reuters An LNG tanker leaves the dock after discharge at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian, Liaoning province in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
An LNG tanker leaves the dock after discharge at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian, Liaoning province in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE