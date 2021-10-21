The Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyus in China, are a persistent source of tension between the two countries. Photo: Kyodo
In Japan, the view of China is gloomier as perceptions of threat grow
- Annual survey indicates that more than 90 per cent of Japanese have a negative impression of their giant neighbour
- About two-thirds of people surveyed in China felt the same way about Japan
Topic | China-Japan relations
The Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyus in China, are a persistent source of tension between the two countries. Photo: Kyodo