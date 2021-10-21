China is buying soybeans from African countries including Tanzania and Ethiopia. Photo: Reuters China is buying soybeans from African countries including Tanzania and Ethiopia. Photo: Reuters
China is buying soybeans from African countries including Tanzania and Ethiopia. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China-Africa trade bouncing back from Covid-19 impact, figures suggest

  • Two-way trade for the year to the end of August shows 40 per cent rise from coronavirus-hit 2020
  • South Africa is the biggest trade partner, rallying after easing strict pandemic measures, while China is actively buying African agricultural products

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:15pm, 21 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
