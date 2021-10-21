A Chinese nuclear strategist has warned that China could increasingly be drawn into the competition between the US and Russia. Photo: Handout
China ‘may be drawn’ into US-Russia nuclear competition
- As non-proliferation treaties have fallen by the wayside over the years, the three powers are modernising their capabilities
- A Chinese nuclear strategist has warned the unrestrained competition between Washington and Moscow could also bring in Beijing
