China ‘may be drawn’ into US-Russia nuclear competition

  • As non-proliferation treaties have fallen by the wayside over the years, the three powers are modernising their capabilities
  • A Chinese nuclear strategist has warned the unrestrained competition between Washington and Moscow could also bring in Beijing

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 21 Oct, 2021

A Chinese nuclear strategist has warned that China could increasingly be drawn into the competition between the US and Russia. Photo: Handout
