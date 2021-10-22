US President Joe Biden caused confusion with his remarks about Taiwan during a CNN town hall on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Biden sparks confusion with commitment to Taiwan’s defence if Beijing attacks
- US president affirms that Washington would defend the island if it was attacked by mainland forces, contradicting long-standing position
- Last time he made similar remarks the White House stressed the administration’s Taiwan policy had ‘not changed’
Topic | US-China relations
