US President Joe Biden caused confusion with his remarks about Taiwan during a CNN town hall on Thursday. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden caused confusion with his remarks about Taiwan during a CNN town hall on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Biden sparks confusion with commitment to Taiwan’s defence if Beijing attacks

  • US president affirms that Washington would defend the island if it was attacked by mainland forces, contradicting long-standing position
  • Last time he made similar remarks the White House stressed the administration’s Taiwan policy had ‘not changed’

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 12:18pm, 22 Oct, 2021

