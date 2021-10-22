France played a leading role in the UN statement that cited credible reports that up to a million Uygurs had been detained in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
China tells France it will lose respect if it ‘submits’ to US after Paris plays lead role in UN statement on Xinjiang
- Beijing’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun made the comments after Paris read out a statement citing ‘credible’ reports up to a million Uygurs had been detained in camps
- French relations with the US have been strained by the Aukus pact, but Zhang said the country was acting as one of Washington’s ‘henchmen’
Topic | Xinjiang
France played a leading role in the UN statement that cited credible reports that up to a million Uygurs had been detained in Xinjiang. Photo: AP