France played a leading role in the UN statement that cited credible reports that up to a million Uygurs had been detained in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
China tells France it will lose respect if it ‘submits’ to US after Paris plays lead role in UN statement on Xinjiang

  • Beijing’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun made the comments after Paris read out a statement citing ‘credible’ reports up to a million Uygurs had been detained in camps
  • French relations with the US have been strained by the Aukus pact, but Zhang said the country was acting as one of Washington’s ‘henchmen’

Topic |   Xinjiang
Teddy Ng
Updated: 5:19pm, 22 Oct, 2021

