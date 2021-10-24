Wall Street bankers have increasingly been accused of gaining wealth by investing in China at the cost of workers back home. Photo: AFP
As Wall Street stays bullish on China, the challenge is selling it to US middle and working class
- Goldman Sachs and BlackRock are among Wall Street mainstays rushing to buy up Chinese equity as limits are lifted and direct lines to Beijing opened up
- But with economic ties sidelined by geopolitical and ideological rivalry, China needs to win over not just businesses but American hearts and minds as well
Topic | US-China relations
