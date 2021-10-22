The so-called quad idea was raised in July during a virtual meeting between Xi Jinping, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Africa infrastructure ‘quad’ idea for France, Germany ‘doomed to fail’
- Governmental cooperation suggested by President Xi Jinping faces obstacles, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers
- Companies from the three nations do cooperate, but past attempts to formalise ties suggest Xi’s idea will not proceed, they say
Topic | China-Africa relations
The so-called quad idea was raised in July during a virtual meeting between Xi Jinping, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Xinhua