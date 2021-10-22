Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu addresses a European Union investment event in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu addresses a European Union investment event in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu addresses a European Union investment event in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

China warns Slovakia, Czech Republic ahead of Taiwanese minister’s visit

  • Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu is due to visit the two European countries next week
  • The foreign ministry in Beijing said no one should have any “illusions” about the country’s response when it came to defending national sovereignty

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:07pm, 22 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu addresses a European Union investment event in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu addresses a European Union investment event in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu addresses a European Union investment event in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE