Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu addresses a European Union investment event in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
China warns Slovakia, Czech Republic ahead of Taiwanese minister’s visit
- Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu is due to visit the two European countries next week
- The foreign ministry in Beijing said no one should have any “illusions” about the country’s response when it came to defending national sovereignty
Topic | Taiwan
