“Position Paper on China and United Nations Cooperation” lays out aspects of China’s position on nuclear weapons – its own policies and what it seeks from other nations. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)
China backs ‘no first use’ nuclear policy, calls on nations to cut warhead stockpile
- Recent statement by former Chinese ambassador for disarmament suggests Beijing should rethink ‘no first use’ policy to counter US military presence in region
- Position paper marks 50th anniversary of Beijing being awarded UN seat representing China over Taipei
