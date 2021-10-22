“Position Paper on China and United Nations Cooperation” lays out aspects of China’s position on nuclear weapons – its own policies and what it seeks from other nations. (Xinhua/Wang Kai) “Position Paper on China and United Nations Cooperation” lays out aspects of China’s position on nuclear weapons – its own policies and what it seeks from other nations. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)
China backs ‘no first use’ nuclear policy, calls on nations to cut warhead stockpile

  • Recent statement by former Chinese ambassador for disarmament suggests Beijing should rethink ‘no first use’ policy to counter US military presence in region
  • Position paper marks 50th anniversary of Beijing being awarded UN seat representing China over Taipei

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:18pm, 22 Oct, 2021

