White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during the briefing on Friday in Washington: “The president was not announcing any change in our policy.” Photo: AP White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during the briefing on Friday in Washington: “The president was not announcing any change in our policy.” Photo: AP
US officials walk back Biden’s remarks on Taiwan, say ‘strategic ambiguity’ policy has not changed

  • After Biden tells CNN ‘we have a commitment’ to come to Taiwan’s defence, White House says ‘president was not announcing any change’ in policy
  • ‘Nobody wants to see cross-strait issues come to blows, and certainly not President Biden,’ US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says

Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 6:56am, 23 Oct, 2021

